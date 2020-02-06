Teena R. Lloyd, 60, Wabash, Indiana, passed 6:07 a.m., Monday, Feb. 03, 2020. She was born Sunday, July 05, 1959, in Van Buren, Indiana. Teena attended Huntington North High School. She attended the Pilgrim Holiness Church, and Warren Wesleyan Church. She had worked as a CNA, at the Warren truck stop as a cook, and for Wabash Technologies. Teena enjoyed taking car rides, watching T.V., shopping (especially at Christmas time), and loved spending time with family and grandchildren.
Memorial service at a later time.
Arrangements handled by Glancy – H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.
Online condolences: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com
