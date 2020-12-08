Teddy Jones, age 54, departed this life on Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:31 p.m. in Indianapolis. Teddy was born to Margaret A. Jones and Frederick E. Fouce on June 9, 1966 in Marion, Indiana.
Teddy attended Marion Community Schools. Teddy later relocated to Indianapolis, where he has remained for numerous years. Teddy’s life was instantly taken from us but he will forever live in our hearts.
