Marion, IN (46952)

Today

Becoming partly cloudy and windy after some morning rain. High 52F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies. Near record low temperatures. Low 27F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.