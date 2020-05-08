Taylor McCaffery, 21, died May 4, 2020.
She was born in Muncie on July 21, 1998 the daughter of Roxanne J. (Hudson) McCaffery and Scott Sherman McCaffery.
Due to Covid-19 virus, there will be a private family visitation and funeral service. Burial will be at Hartford City Cemetery.
Keplinger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements so please utilize the funeral home website www.keplingerfuneralhome.com or our Facebook page to express condolences to the family.
Memorial donations can be made to Keplinger Funeral Home for Funeral Expenses, 509 N. High St. Hartford City, IN 47348. A link to donate may be found on our website.
