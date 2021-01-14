Tammy B. Nunn, 56, of Bremerton, Washington, passed away on Sunday, December 31, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Monday, June 1, 1964, to Willie Cook and Stephanie (Smith) Johnson.
Tammy attended Marion High School and was a CNA for many years at several different nursing homes. She liked writing and taking pictures, and she also wanted to be a model. More than anything, she loved her family and loved being a grandmother.
