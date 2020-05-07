Tamika Shanette Mayo, 48, entered heaven’s gate on April 10, 2020 in Lithonia, Ga. Tamika was born July 26, 1971 to the late Timothy James Weatherly and Teresa Mayo in Marion, Indiana. Tamika graduated from Alief Hastings High School, Houston, Texas. She attended Texas Southern University and Franklin College.
Tamika loved being around her grandchildren and was known for busting out a game of monopoly and making everyone play. Tamika enjoyed bartending and managing at Buffalo Wild Wings until she decided to branch out and create her own mobile bartending service. She also loved singing, line dancing, and enjoyed traveling and marked off some amazing locations.
Tamika leaves to cherish her memory her mother; Teresa Mayo; step father; Ralph Johnson, six children; Trelisha Mayo, Tamara Mayo, Tianna Mayo, Terry Riley, Teraysia Riley, and Tyquan Riley. Tamika leaves three sisters: Nichelle Townsend, Chandra Purcell and Tamara Weatherly all of Indiana. Tamika also leaves 16 grandchildren, Harding Epps III the love of her life, her karaoke sisters and a host of family and friends. A memorial will be held at a later date in her memory.
