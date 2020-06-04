Tamara “Tami” Sue (Robbins) Roach, 62, died unexpectedly at 12:40 p.m. June 2 at her residence in Montpelier.
She was born to Donna J. (Steigerwalt) Robbins and Jerry E. Robbins.
A private Funeral Service for Tami will be on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City with a private burial at Hartford City Cemetery.
Due to Covid-19, a public visitation will be on June 9 from 12 to 2 p.m. with a limited number of 30 people in the funeral home at one time.
Condolences: www.keplingerfuneralhome.com or Keplinger Funeral Home Facebook page.
Memorials may be made to Donor’s Choice.
