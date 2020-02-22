Tami was born in Portsmouth, Virgina to Charles E. and Janice S. (Botkin) Jumper. The family moved to Marion when Tami was one year old. Tami was a 1980 graduate of Marion High School and later had various jobs throughout her working career. She passed away on Feb. 18, 2020 in Wesleyan Health Care Center after a long illness.
During football season Tami could always be found watching the Indianapolis Colts-she was definitely one of their biggest fans. She enjoyed camping, fishing, cookouts and family gatherings. Her son Charlie’s friends were always treated like her own children and her friends were cared for as her family. Tami was saved when she accepted Jesus on Feb. 4 and will live in His glory forever.
She is survived by her husband, H. David “Dave” West, Marion; children, Charles T. (Carmen Cruse) West, Marion and Dacia M. West, Marion; parents, Charles E. Jumper, Alexandria, Indiana and Janice S. Willis, Marion; brother, Rick (Gazina) Jumper, Sevierville, Tennessee; step-brother, Chris Holder, Alexandria; step-sister, Michele Lemmons, Buford, Georgia; grandmother, Margaret Sprinkle, Marion; three grandchildren, Charlie M. West, David C. West and Kayla S. Henderson; several extended family including aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends. Tami is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Warren and Helen Botkin.
Visitation will be held from 11a.m. to 1p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 in the Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Marion Chapel, 2722 South Washington Street. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Mark Atkinson officiating. Burial will follow in Estates of Serenity, Marion. In lieu of flowers donors can make memorial contributions to Cancer Services of Grant County, 305 South Norton, Marion, Indiana 46952. Online condolences may be made at www.owenweilertduncan.com
