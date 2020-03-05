Tallie R. Hensley, 58, Gas City, went to be with the Lord when she passed away in her home at 12:50 pm on Monday, March 2, 2020. Born in Marion on Sunday, January 14, 1962, Tallie was the daughter of Robert and Betty (Henley) Cline. She was married to her beloved husband, Loren Hensley, who survives.
Tallie graduated from Marion High School and worked in customer service throughout her life. She loved taking care of babies at church, loved to cook and feed people, and especially enjoyed traveling with Kenny.
She is survived by her husband, Loren; foster brothers, Andy (Stephanie) Korporal of Van Buren and Les (Cory) Korporal of Marion; foster sister, Maria (Rick) Adams of Marion; and foster mother, Vickie Korporal of Swayzee.
Her parents, Robert (Betty) Cline, preceded her in death.
A memorial service to celebrate Tallie’s life will take place at a later date at Victory Freewill Baptist Church.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
