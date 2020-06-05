Talia Madeline Daake, precious daughter of Tyson and Nicole (Holesinger) Daake, passed away at 5:35 pm on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Marion General Hospital in Marion.
She is survived by her loving parents, Tyson (Nicole) Daake, Marion; sisters, RebekahAnn Daake and Esther Daake, both from Marion; brother, Ezra Daake, Marion; maternal grandparents, Clark (Beverly) Holesinger, Valparaiso; paternal grandparents, Michael (Jennifer) Daake, Indianapolis; great-grandparents, Calvin (Erma) L’Heureux, Ron (Bonnie) Daake, Linda Daake, and Clarence (Hennie) VanEssen; aunts and uncles, Steve (Amanda) Hedges, Francisco (Natasha) Lopez, Kendal Holesinger, Zach (Elizabeth) Moore, and Christian Daake; and many cousins, great-aunts, and great-uncles.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Amari Grace Daake and her great-grandparents, Robert and Shirley Holesinger.
The family will receive visitors from 1 to 3 p.m. with Talia's funeral service beginning at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Brookhaven Wesleyan Church, 2960 E. 38th St., Marion, IN.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Brookhaven Wesleyan Church, 2960 E. 38th St., Marion, IN 46953 .
Condolences may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.