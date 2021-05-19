Tad Lee Brown, 28, passed away at home on Monday. May 17, 2021, after battling T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, with which he was diagnosed on March 20, 2020. Tad was born on Aug. 30, 1992, to the late Jimmy Brown and Marcie (Musick) Brown Bright. He attended Madison-Grant High School and then worked as a general laborer for American Woodmark, Kehin in Muncie, and most recently, LKQ of Keystone Automotive in Huntington. He was a member of Center Chapel Church and was baptized at a pond at Taylor University on Aug. 5, 2018. Tad enjoyed the outdoors and liked to fish and camp. He liked listening to music, playing video games, drawing, sports, and he loved his 2009 Ford Fusion he had recently gotten. Tad was a special, loving person who would do anything for anyone. He was very outgoing and liked hanging out with his friends.
Tad is survived by his mother, Marcie (Will) Bright, Marion; his beloved dog, Brutus Lee; brother, Brian Quackenbush, Gas City; niece, Brilynn Quackenbush, Gas City; grandparents, Charles Spaulding, Fowlerton, and Pam (Eddie) Clemons, Marion; unle, Eugene (Angie) Brown, Fairmount; aunt, Crystal (Mike) Abrams, Hartford City; cousins, Brady, Jesse, Blake, Brandi, Justine, Sarah, and Katie; second cousin, Zayden; close friends, Marijane Skinner, Jonesboro, and Everett Teegarden, Fowlerton; and several other cousins, aunts, and uncles.
