Sylvia K. Shetler, 85, of rural Berne, IN, passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at her residence. She was born on Monday, Feb. 3, 1936, in Adams County, IN. She married Valentine J. Shetler on Thursday, November 27, 1958. Sylvia was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Funeral services will be at the Sylvia Shetler Residence 2406 W. 350 S. Berne, IN. at 9:00 AM on Saturday, April 10.
