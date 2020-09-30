Sylvia Lynn Huffman, 72, of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Advent Health in Sebring, Florida. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Wednesday, June 30, 1948, to Boyd and Marilyn (Cochran) Evans. On August 16, 1989, she married Gerald “Gary” E. Huffman, and he survives.
Sylvia graduated from Marion High School in 1966 and attended Indiana Wesleyan University. She was the cafeteria supervisor for ten years with Marion Community Schools before retiring in 2011. She attended Grace Community Church (Marion), as well as Lake Placid First Presbyterian Church (Florida). She was a member of the Moose Auxiliary Lodge for Women.
Sylvia loved her sports and especially followed the Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs. She also loved traveling, golfing, bowling, dancing, and entertaining friends and family. She loved swimming and spending time in the water and on the beach, frequenting Holmes Beach in Bradenton, Florida.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Angela Morris of Marion; step-son, Scott (Jean) Huffman of FL; step-daughter, Lori Carter of Marion; brothers, Bill Evans of Wabash and Leon (Noni) Evans of Marion; sisters, Barbara (Don) Jenks of Avon Park, FL, Beverly (Dave) Bishir of Churubusco, and Karen (Percy) Oliver of Marion; grandson, Ryan Bazan; granddaughter, Scottie Spencer, Lindsay Spencer, Amanda Carter, Corey Bazan, Aubrey Huffman, Katelynn Garfield, and Gabrielle Rice; 11 great-grandchildren; and several aunts, uncles, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Troy N. Wigner; sisters, Shirley Bramblett and Luann (Terry) Lee; and sister, Doretha (Mike) Ketring.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Sylvia’s life will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Tom Mansbarger officiating. Burial will take place at Gardens of Memory in Marion (Huntington County).
Memorial contributions may be directed to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
