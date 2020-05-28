Sylvester W. Bill "Sonny" Nelson, 81, of Marion, passed away at 5:44 am on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Marion General Hospital. Born in Marion, Indiana, on Thursday, March 30, 1939, Sonny was the son of Sylvester and Mable (Keeling) Nelson. He married Sally Wagner, and she survives.
Bill graduated from Sweetser High School and served in the United States Army. After his honorable discharge from the military, he worked at General Motors in Marion and retired after 46 years of service.
Bill loved his church family at Sweetser Wesleyan, where he was a member. Throughout his life, he always liked to keep himself active and, therefore, enjoyed fishing, square dancing, bowling, golfing, hunting, woodworking (especially carving), making jewelry, and traveling. Bill will also be known for how much he loved to give people nicknames.
He is also survived by his son, William David Nelson of Woodridge, IL; daughters, Anne Marie (Michael J.) Stiles of Noblesville and Lori Ann Nelson of Marion; grandsons, Jason Paul (Michelle) McKeever, Joshua Robert (Amber) Henry, and Jordan William Stiles; granddaughters, Ashley Marie (Travis) Nelson and Sara Anne (Brandon) Kinast; great-grandson, Jesse Paul McKeever, Grant William McKeever, Justin Royce Henry, and Jamison Dean Kinast; great-granddaughters, Macenzie Lynn McKeever, Payton Alexis Henry, Lola Marilyn Marie Blazek, Claire Lucille-Lynn Blazek, Paisley Marie Kinast, and Mila Elizabeth Kinast; special brother, Wally Payne; and daughter-in-law, Sharon K. Nelson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Carolyn McWhirt and Barbara Joan Powell.
A memorial service to celebrate Bill's life will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Sweetser Wesleyan Church, 200 W. Delphi Pike, Sweetser, IN, preceded by interment at 12:00 noon at Grant Memorial Park.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
