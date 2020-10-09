Sybil “Marian” Kendall, formerly of Upland, died Friday, October 2, 2020 in Chelsea, Michigan. She was born in Highland Park, Michigan on June 28, 1934, the daughter of the late Richard and Sybil (Hosking) Barnett.
Marian retired in 1999 from Taylor University as the Director of Teacher Certification in the Education Department, after serving for 27 years. She was a member of the Upland United Methodist Church and served for many years as the pianist.
Survivors include her children: Peggy Long, Broomfield, Colorado; Lori (Paul) Barnette, Waterford, Michigan; and Michael (Gena) Kendall, Warsaw, Indiana; eight grandchildren: Nathan DeWaele; Andrew DeWaele; Nicole Long; Abigail Long; Devyn Barnette; Jared (Kate) Kendall; Megan Kendall; and Mallory (Jason) Detweiler; and several great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 1-2 pm, Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Pierce United Methodist Church 201 N. Eighth St., Upland, Indiana. The memorial service to honor Marian’s life will follow at 2:00 pm. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Jones-Smith Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home, 259 N. Main St., Upland, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pierce Upland United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 11, Upland, Indiana, 46989. Online condolences and memories may be made at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com.
