Suzanne Smith, 68, of Wabash, passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at her residence. She was born on January 18, 1952, in Milan, Indiana, to the late Wilbur and Georgia (Allen) Wingate.
Suzanne is survived by one son, Philip Chris (Rachal) Smith, of Warsaw; one daughter, Noelle (William) Hunter, of Wabash; three granddaughters, Bailey Good, of North Carolina, Maddison Hunter and Makenna Hunter, both of Wabash; two brothers, David Wingate, of Oklahoma and Matthew Myers, of Austin, Texas; and three sisters, Cheryl Saunders, of Wabash, Melissa (Brian) Middleton, of Wabash and Johnna (Darl) Fox, of Austin, Texas. She was preceded in death by one sister.
