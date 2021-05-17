Suzannah “Sue” Cramer, 68, Huntington, died May 11, 2021. Graduated: Marion High School, Ivy Tech- AA in business. Warehouse coordinator Huntington Lab, DIY, Excel, Craftline. Enjoyed Euchre and crafting.
Born: May 14, 1952, Marion, to Francis and Frances (West) Ice. Married: JR Cramer. Surviving: husband JR, son Robert Grant Howey, siblings Joseph (Teresa) Ice, Joyce (David) Madigan, sister-in-law Marlene Ice. Preceded: brothers William and John Ice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.