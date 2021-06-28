Susan "Sue" Cragun, 83, of Marion, passed away at 7:50 pm on Friday, June 25, 2021, in her home. She was born in Marion on May 30, 1938, to William and Flossie (Worden) Wert. She married Vaughn A. Cragun, and he preceded her in death in 1994.
Sue graduated from Marion High School in 1956. She worked as a receptionist for over 30 years at Southworth Ford until her retirement. She was a member of Herbst United Methodist Church since 1994. Sue was involved with the Monday Conversation Club and Rodmaster's Car Club. She was a former member of Kappa Kappa Sigma. Sue enjoyed getting together with her friends from Herbst, shopping, and going out to eat. She liked to travel, especially to Florida. Christmas was always Sue's favorite time of the year.
