Susan “Sue” Bolinger, age 69, of Huntington, died at 5:45 p.m. May 13 in Huntington.
There will be no visitation or funeral services.
Preferred memorials are to Helping Paws, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750.
Sue was born on August 9, 1950 in Huntington, the daughter of Harry and Margaret Bolinger.
Surviving are her friends Dave Vogleman of Roanoke and Michelle Bostic of Huntington and her former husband Ray (Connie) Budrow of Huntington. She is preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Gloria VanNess.
Bailey-Love Mortuary is honored to serve the family.
