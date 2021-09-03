Susan L. Scheidt, 74, Marion, passed away at 2:50 pm on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent Seton Hospital in Indianapolis. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Saturday, February 8, 1947, to Howard D. and Ferrol J. (Polm) Stevens. On March 30, 1969, she married Thomas C. Scheidt, Sr., and he preceded her in death on November 8, 2017.
Susan graduated from Marion High School and worked in the cafeteria with Marion Community Schools. She liked antiquing with her husband, and they were members of a Model A club. Susan also enjoyed being with her family and relished the times with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
