Susan J. Smith, age 69 of Van Buren passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021 in her home surrounded by her family.

Susan was born Nov. 21, 1951 in Freeport, Texas the daughter of the late Kermit and Dorothy (Walker) Holmes. She married James Smith on August 11, 2003, and he survives. She worked at RCA for 27 years, retiring in 1999.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.