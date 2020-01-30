Susan F. Albrecht died in the presence of family members on Jan. 27, 2020. She was born in Hartford City to parents William and Norma Fread, the eldest of five children. She was married to Jerry L. Albrecht who died on Sept. 9, 2015.
Susan graduated from Blackford High School, Purdue University with a B.A. degree in English Education, Ball State University with a M.A. degree in School Psychology, and Ball State University with an Ed.D. degree in Special Education. She was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. In her professional career, she excelled in multiple roles as a professor of special education at Ball State University, an instructional data specialist at Muncie Burris Laboratory School, and as a graduate school lecturer at Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey.
Susan published several professional instructional references that will benefit special education instruction for years to come. She was successful in securing grant funding for numerous behavior intervention research projects. She presented at many national and international conferences to educate methods of anti-bullying and teacher, student, parent intervention.
Susan served as a member of the Marion Philharmonic Orchestra, Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra, and Consortium to Prevent School Violence (CPSV) Boards of Directors. Also, Susan was a member ofthe Advisory Council for Indiana Public Radio, an accomplished flutist in the Marion Philharmonic Orchestra, and belonged to the Delphian Study Club. She was a member of the Council for Exception Children (CEC), National Association of School Psychologists (NASP), Indiana Association of School Psychologists (IASP), and Indiana Division, Council for Children with Behavioral Disorders (IN-CCBD).
In addition to her professional passions, Susan cherished the precious time she shared with her children and grandchildren. She exposed her family to international travel and cultural diversity. Susan also shared her love of music with her parents, siblings, Jerry, children, grandchildren, and friends. She was energized by the time she spent with her Marion neighborhood group and book clubs. Also, Susan was a loyal supporter of all things Purdue.
Susan is survived by her mother, Norma of Carmel, Indiana; son, Scott (Alexandra) Bove of Carmel, Indiana; daughter, Katherine (Darren) Fujii of Perham, Minnesota; step-children, David Albrecht of Ovido, Florida, Julia (John) Fenstermacher of East Dundee, Illinois, Elizabeth (Randy) Isom of Lawrenceburg, Indiana; grandchildren, Nash Bove, Cooper Bove, Evan Fujii, Austin Fujii, Stephen Fenstermacher, Anna Fenstermacher, Jack Isom, Nicole Isom; and her siblings, Chris (Carol) Fread, Libby (Kevin) Morgan, and John (Julie) Fread. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; father, William Fread; and brother, Craig Fread. Calling will be Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Marion Chapel, 2722 S. Washington Street, Marion, Indiana. Memorials may be made to the Susan F. Albrecht Principal Flute Chair of the Marion Philharmon- ic Orchestra with the Community Foundation of Grant County, 505 W. 3rd Street, Marion, IN 46952.
