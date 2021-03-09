Susan D. Felton, 58, of Marion, passed away at 9:37 am on Saturday, March 6, 2021, in her home. She was born in Marion on Monday, March 4, 1963, to Charles and Sondra (McIntire) Felton.
Susan worked in the food service industry, where she was a cook for many years. She enjoyed the hobbies of wood crafting, drawing, fishing, as well as collecting lighters and frogs. She loved her nieces and nephews very much and always looked forward to the times when they would visit her.
