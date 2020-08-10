Susan C. Siders, 69, of LaFontaine, passed away at 8:20 a.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne. She was born on November 14, 1950 in Marion, Indiana.
Susan was a graduate of Marion High School. She married William C. Siders on November 21, 1969; he passed away on October 23, 2013. Susan retired from Mutual Bank, in Marion, after 48 years of service. She was a member of the American Legion Post 248 of Lagro and the Wabash Eagles Lodge 549. Susan was an avid Nascar racing fan. She especially loved her family and her LaFontaine family and friends.
Susan is survived by her daughter, Lynn Siders, of LaFontaine; grandson, Zachary Siders Hunt, of Wabash; great-grandson, Roy Leland Siders Hunt, of LaFontaine and stepbrother, John (Janet) Long, of Ohio. She is preceded in death by one brother.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at McDonald Funeral Home, LaFontaine Chapel, 104 South Main Street, LaFontaine, Indiana 46940 with Keri Ann Whitmer officiating.
Calling hours for family and friends will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mcdonaldfunerals.com
