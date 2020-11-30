Susan C. Bailey, 72, Huntington, died at 6:35 a.m. Nov. 25 at Autumn Ridge Health and Rehab, Wabash. Visitation will be Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 from 1-3 p.m., followed by Funeral Services at 3 p.m. at Bailey Love Mortuary, 35 W. Park Drive, Huntington, IN, with Pastor Eddie Jones officiating. Burial will follow the service in Mt. Hope Cemetery. Face coverings are required for all events. Preferred memorials to the Huntington First Church of the Nazarene, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, IN, 46750. Online guest book: www.baileylove.com.
