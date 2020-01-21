Aug. 5, 1939 – Jan. 17, 2020
Sue Smith
Sue Smith, 80, of Kokomo, formerly of Greentown, passed away at 6 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born Aug. 5, 1939, in Greentown, the daughter of the late Delmer L. & Georgia L. (Ellis-Simmons) Durham. On April 17, 1960, she married Larry K. Smith, and he survives.
Sue was a 1957 graduate of Eastern High School. She was employed with Sears’s Roebuck, and John E. Smith Builders, INC. Sue attended Meridian Street Christian Church for 24 years during which time she started Junior Church and served in the women’s group and sang in the choir. She also attended and is a member of Converse Church of Christ for the past 35+ years. Sue taught in Ark Park children’s church for several years and was a member of the church choir, Bible study group, and welcome committee. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Sue also enjoyed cooking and baking for the family gatherings and for friends. She volunteered for Kokomo Urban Outreach.
Along with her husband Larry, Sue is survived by her children, Gregory Alan (Theodora “Eggo”) Smith, Pinetop, Arizona, and Teresa Sue (Brett) Cain, Russiaville, along with 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Doris Harvey, Kokomo, and Dorothy (Don) Powell, Mulberry, Indiana.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, Edgar and Alemeda Ellis, Elisha and Mary Durham; and siblings, Lowell E Symons, Lois (Jack) Hunt, Mary (JL) McNutt, and Max Harvey.
The family would like to give special thanks to St. Vincent Hospice, in Kokomo, and to the nurses, Debra, Molly and Cheryl.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2019, at Converse Church of Christ, 301 E. Wabash Street, Converse, with her son, Greg Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Greentown. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 – 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made in Sue’s memory to the Converse Church of Christ Samaritan Fund. Hasler & Stout Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com.
