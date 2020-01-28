Sue Anne Sutter Killham passed away peacefully on January 18, 2020 surrounded by her children, her son-in-law, and five of her eight grandchildren in a room full of love. Sue was born on July 9, 1936 to John and Naomi Sutter. Sue’s mother loved to remind her that the summer she was born was the hottest on record! She graduated from Marion High School in 1954 and Depauw University in 1958. In August of 1957 she married her college sweetheart Albert B. Killham. They welcomed three children: Kim Isherwood (Paul of Wichita, KS), Karen Killham (Wichita, KS), and Ben Killham (Ellen of Ft. Wayne, IN).
The family resided in Marion until 1975 when they moved to the Kansas City, KS metro area. Sue worked in a variety of jobs throughout her career that all focused on serving others. She was an employment counselor at the Unemployment Office in Marion, and was the first Director of Vocational Rehabilitation in Grant County. In Kansas City, she assisted in the creation of the Information and Referral Agency in Johnson County. Sue ended her career working at a JCPenney Call Center as a Supervisor and Trainer.
In 1996 she lost her beloved husband, Albert. Shortly after his loss she moved to Wichita, KS joining Kim’s family. In her later years Sue was impaired by a serious stroke, but she always loved having her daughters visit her. She especially enjoyed meeting her four great grandchildren.
Sue was preceeded in death by her parents John and Naomi Sutter, her brother Jack Sutter, her sister Janet Sutter Dedaker and brother-in-law Bob Dedaker.
Sue is survived by her brother James Sutter (Nedra of Marion, IN), her sister-in-law Jean Sutter, her three children: Kim Isherwood (Paul), Karen Killham, and Ben Killham (Ellen); eight grandchildren: Tom Isherwood (Tari Ellis), Nicole Isherwood, Erin Saunders (David), Katie Isherwood, Naomi Killham, John Killham (Brooklyn), Jared Killham, and Matthew Killham, and four great-grandchildren, Sam, Julian, Nora, and Lucy.
