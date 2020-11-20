Steven Ray Schnitz, 72, of Huntington, died November 19, 2020.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020 at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, IN. Funeral services will immidiately follow at 12 p.m. Monday at Bailey-Love Morutary with Pastor Paul Hirschy officiating. Burial will be in Lancaster Cemetery in Huntington County. Please follow local recommendations for face coverings and social distancing during this event.
