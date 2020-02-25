Steven Max Zeissig, age 70, of Huntington, died at 9:45 p.m. Feb. 21, 2020.
Visitation from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Feb. 26, at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana. Funeral services held at 10 a.m. Feb. 27 with Rev. Zen Hess officiating. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the service. Burial will be in Zion Cemetery in Huntington County.
Preferred memerials to Kathleen Zeissig, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750.
