Steven L. Stoffer, 60, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020, in Marion. His family will be honoring Steven by having a memorial service for family and friends on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 2:00 P.M., at Asbury Chapel United Methodist Church, located at 8013 W. 1100 S. Montpelier, Indiana 47359. -Masks are required, thank you!-
Arrangements for Steven have been entrusted to College Park Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 4601 S. Western Avenue, Marion, Indiana 46953.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.