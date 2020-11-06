Steven L. Garinger, known lovingly as Steve by his friends and family, of Portland, Indiana was called home by the Lord on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020 at 10:30 p.m. in Marion, Indiana. He was 74 years young at the time of his passing.
Steve was born on April 13th, 1946 in Marion, Indiana to Brandt & Anna (Kessinger) Garinger. He had one brother, Robert, and a sister, Barbara. They all proceeded him in death. On June 24th, 1966, he married Rebecca J. Morgan (Becky). During their marriage, Steve and Becky suffered the loss of two infant daughters: Angela in 1967 and Brandie in 1982. Becky proceeded him in death on September 26th, 1991 after 25 years of marriage. On July 24th, 1993, Steve married Marylyn Sue Cox (Sue). Steve and Sue built a life together and were a wonderful example of love to their adult children. Sue proceeded him in death on September 2nd, 2018 after 25 years of marriage.
