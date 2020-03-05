Steven K. Sills, age 66, of Huntington, died at 2:22 p.m. Mar. 3, 2020 at his home.
Steve was born on Dec. 15, 1953 in Huntington.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Mar. 6 at Bailey-Love Mortuary.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Mar. 7 at Bailey-Love Mortuary with Pastor Rusty Strickler officiating. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the service.
Burial will be in Star of Hope Cemetery in Huntington County.
Memorials to Marlene Sills, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750.
Online guestbook: www.baileylove.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.