Steven J. Fulton, age 76, of Huntington, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at his home.
Private graveside services were held in Lancaster Cemetery in Huntington County.
Preferred memorials are to Salamonie Church of the Brethren, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 W. Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750.
Steve was born on Oct. 22, 1943 in Huntington, the son of William J. and Marjorie M. (Kline) Fulton.
Preferred memorials are to Salamonie Church of the Brethren, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 W. Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750.
