Steven A. McKee, 66, of Marion, passed away at 5:35 pm on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Golden Living Center Sycamore Village in Kokomo.
He was born in Marion, Indiana, on June 16, 1953, to Eugene and Mary Lou (Pinkerton) McKee.
On October 20, 1972, he married Diana Tomlinson, who survives.
Steven worked as a custodian for over 40 years with Marion Community Schools, retiring in July of 2015. He was a jack-of-all-trades, who enjoyed construction and being a mechanic. He loved the outdoors, especially hunting, camping, and fishing. He liked going on motorcycle rides and owned a dual sport that he took on- and off-road. He was an avid artist and enjoyed photography.
More than anything, though, Steven cherished his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be remembered as a giving, trusting, and patient man. He had a kind and gentle soul, as well as a great sense of humor. Steven made many friends over the years and will be missed dearly.
Steven is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Diana McKee; son, Kelly (Angie) McKee of Marion; daughter, Amanda (Dallas) Bloss of Dayton, OH; grandsons, Trent, Tristan, and Dean; granddaughters, Shanea, Sidney, Lilly, and Grace; great-granddaughter, Nala; great-grandsons, Jay and Myles; and his dog, Maggie.
Steven was preceded in death by his father, Eugene McKee; mother, Mary Lou Moore; his two beloved dogs, Pepper and Molly; and his dear mother-in-law, Mary Frances Tomlinson.
There will be a private visitation and funeral to celebrate Steven’s life. Burial will follow at Grant Memorial Park in Marion.Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Alzheimer’s Association, 50 E. 91st St., Ste. 100, Indianapolis, IN 46209-4830.
