Stephen Jay Davis, 53, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019. He was born in Marion on Tuesday, November 22, 1966, to DeWayne Lee and Sharon Sue (Holloway) Davis.
Stephen was a U.S. Army veteran and received the Army Achievement Medal and Army Service Ribbon. He was also an expert in both M16 Rifle and Hand Grenade. Following his military service, he worked at Western Express, Inc., where he was a truck driver. He loved to play computer games and had also built computers. He enjoyed reading Stephen King novels, listening to country music, and traveling. Stephen will also be remembered as the jokester of the family.
Survivors include his three daughters, Theresa (Demetrius) Sanders of Kokomo, Stepheny Davis of Fairfield, CT, and Halee Davis of Philadelphia, PA; two grandsons, Demarius Sanders and Khalil Sanders; two granddaughters, Makiah Sanders and Jaidyn Sanders; four brothers, Michael (Phyllis) Davis of Elkhart, Jeffrey Davis of Marion, James Davis of Marion, and Troy (Kathy) Davis of Muncie; sister, Cheryl (Michael) Purvis of Gas City; aunt, Sandra Woodring of Gas City; uncle, Dick (Gloriann) Davis of Muncie; several nieces and nephews; and best friend, Arthur Brown.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Thomas Davis and Travis Davis; niece, Mariea Davis; as well as his grandparents.
The family will have a Celebration of Life service on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 12:30 p.m., at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main St. Gas City, with Pastor Steve Colter officiating. Burial will take place at Marion National Cemetery at 2 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be directed to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.