Stephen J McCreary, 77, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Stephen was born on Oct. 23, 1943, to the late Cedric and Virginia McCreary. He graduated from Mississinewa High School. He then worked for General Motors until he retired. He was a member of the Sovereign Grace Church in New Castle. On April 19, 1992, he married Nancy Bastian, who survives.
Stephen is survived by his wife, Nancy, Jonesboro; step-sons, Todd (Kat) Admire, Gas City, and Dennis Jackson, Marion; step-daughters, Gina (Scott) Eisenstine, Summerville, SC, and Rusty Burdge, TN; brother, Tom (Diana) McCreary, FL; brother-in-law, Gary (Sue) Bastian, Elwood; close friends, Larry Baker, David Dean, Bob Getz, Leland Haynes, John Johnson, Don Lidy, Don McGibbons, Leland Smith, and Randy Sneed; and his beloved Jack Russell.
