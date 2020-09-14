Stephen “Chappy” Chaffin died in his sleep on September 8, 2020.
Born February 18, 1978 in Elwood, Indiana, he attended Elwood Community High School, and earned his GED diploma in August of 1996.
Stephen moved to Durango, Colorado in 2005 and on to Portland, Oregon in 2006. There, Stephen graduated from the Western Culinary Institute in Portland, Oregon in June of 2007; The Everest Institute of Tigard, Oregon in February of 2009 and Portland Community College with an Associate Degree for General Studies September 2019. While in Oregon Stephen helped produce short movie videos.
After living in Portland for many years, Stephen and his beloved pet Schnauzer “Chuckstache” moved back to Indiana in the summer of 2016. He was employed at the Book Nook in Carmel for a short time and then at the Out-Back Steak House in Kokomo until his passing.
Family and friends had the pleasure of his friendship while living with us here in Kokomo. We were blessed with getting to know him better. We were so proud of him, a hard worker, deep thinker and artistic writer. We loved sitting around and talking with him. His points of view on life were totally refreshing, original and full of love for this world and the people living on it. Stephen especially loved and cared for Chuckstache until his passing in November 2018.
Not long after, Bliz, an American Husky, also became a beloved pet to care for and love.
Stephen’s philosophy was …I’m a believer in hope and honesty, teaching everyone Love is the only Religion ever needed…
He is survived by his parents Roy Chaffin Jr. of Gas City and Karen Skinner and stepfather Steve Skinner of Kokomo; his grandfather Roy Chaffin Sr. of Elwood.; his brother Scott (Angie) Chaffin of Fairmont; his sister Michele Chaffin (Kokomo); his stepsister Carrie (Troy) of Anchorage, Alaska; stepbrothers Jake (Mary) of Anderson and James Skinner (Trisha) of Indianapolis; and many special Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Patricia Chaffin(paternal) and Chester and May Baxter(maternal).
Visitation will be at Dunnichay Funeral Home in Elwood, Indiana on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 5:00pm-7:00pm and a Memorial Service beginning at 7:00pm.
Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichay funeralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.