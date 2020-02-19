Stephanie (Purvis) Walker, 47, Silver Lake, passed away at 5:15 pm on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Kosciusko Community Hospital in Warsaw after a long courageous battle with stage IV pancreatic cancer. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Saturday, June 24, 1972, to Virgil and Patty (Mattiello) Purvis. On May 23, 2015, she married William “Bill” Walker on Diamond Lake in Northern Indiana, he survives.
Stephanie graduated from Marion High School with the class of 1990. After high school she spent time working as a waitress for over 10 years with The Ice House. Her passion for hospitality did not end at work, as she enjoyed taking care of and placing others first outside of the workplace. In 2011, she moved to Colorado, where she loved the mountains and the beautiful blue skies. Stephanie and her husband enjoyed hosting parties at their place. In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time in the sun, camping, road trips, and traveling with her husband; especially to the casinos in Las Vegas. Stephanie was always known for having a smile on her face. In November 2018, she and her husband moved back to Indiana to be near family as she continued to battle through this relentless disease. Her loving husband, Bill was always next to her throughout this fight.
In addition to her husband, Bill of Denver, CO; survivors include her mother, Patty Purvis of Marion; two brothers, Patrick E. Purvis of Marion, Virgil L. (Kara) Purvis of Marion; father-in-law, William (Nancy Daniels) Walker of Silver Lake; mother-in-law, Robin (David) Domanich of Fishers; two brothers-in-law, Troy Allen (Christine) Walker of Huntington, Brandon (Tiffany) Walker of Huntington; sister-in-law, Sherri (Brandon) Wirtz of Bradley, IL; three nephews, Austin, Gavin, and Virgil R. Purvis; two nieces, Karli and Izabella “Izzy” Purvis; her emotional support dog, Willow; and several other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by father, Virgil Ray Purvis.
The family will receive visitors from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Avenue, Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a memorial service to celebrate Stephanie’s life will begin at 5:00 pm with Chaplain Robert Jarboe officiating.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Kosciusko Home Care & Hospice 1515 Provident Drive, Suite 250, Warsaw, IN 46580, or by visiting www.koshomecare.org and clicking Donate Now.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
