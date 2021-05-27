Steffen Lamont Bobson was born March 25, 2021 to April Grier and Sherron Bobson. Precious baby Steffen departed this life on May 15, 2021. He will forever be in the hearts of those who loved him.
He is survived by his mother, April Grier and father, Sherron Bobson; siblings, Zamya, Jada, and David; grandparents, Bobby and Nechelle Sanders, Craig and Jacqueline Bobson; great-grandparents, Otis and Ruby Dodson, James Applewhite, Linda Bobson and Pearlene McCain.
