Stanley R. Smith, 88, Marion, went to be with the Lord at 3:30 pm on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. He was born in Muncie, Indiana, on Tuesday, May 31, 1932, to Robert and Golda (Borland) Scott. On February 27, 1955, he married Barbara J. Sartain, and she survives.
Following his graduation from Van Buren High School, he enlisted in the military and served in the United States Army. He fought in the Korean War in Germany. After his military service, he was a forklift driver for 43 years with GenCorp, retiring in 1997.
Stanley loved his church at College Wesleyan. Family was of utmost importance, and he always looked forward to gatherings, as well as going out to lunch after church. He especially enjoyed shining up his car for drives to The Gardens at Matter Park. He loved his dogs, flowers, birds, fishing (in his earlier years with his brother), gardening, and his sweets--chocolate donuts and candy especially. He also loved the Indianapolis Colts and Indiana Pacers. He also had quite the collection of hats, shirts, and pens.
Stanley loved people and it was evident in his life no matter where he went. After retirement, he was a member of the "Old Timers" group at McDonald’s North. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, daughter, and son-in-law in his earlier years. When they went on a cruise, he had made friends with the Calypso Band. He loved his “banker ladies” at First Farmer’s Bank. He loved joking around and making people laugh.
Additional survivors include his daughter, Cindy L. (William J.) Bird of Marion; son, Brian R. Smith of Marion; grandsons, Nathan Jerome Smith of Marion, Nickolas Roy (Jenifer) Smith of Columbus, OH, and John J. Astrup of Peru; great-grandson, Nathan M. (Haley) Smith of Fort Wayne; great-granddaughters, Natalie J. Pietrzak of Marion and Sydnie G. Smith of Marion; nephew, George Smith of Marion; nieces, Melissa Abston of Fairmount and Michele Pulley of Marion; and numerous extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, George R. Smith; and sister, Geraldine Faith Long.
The family will receive visitors from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Monday, August 3, 2020, at College Wesleyan Church, 200 E. 38th St., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Stanley's life will begin at 3:00 pm. Pastor Vickie Conrad will be officiating with burial taking place at Grant Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Marion-Grant County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1921, Marion, IN 46952 or College Wesleyan Church, 200 E. 38th St., Marion, IN 46953.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
