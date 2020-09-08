Stanford L. Hamilton, of LaFontaine, Indiana, passed on September 7, 2020.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 at McDonald Funeral Home, LaFontaine Chapel, 104 South Main Street, LaFontaine, Indiana 46940, with calling one hour prior to the service starting at 9:00 a.m. Pastor Mark Wisniewski will be the officiant. Burial will follow at Center Grove Cemetery in Lincolnville, Indiana.
Visitation for friends and family will be from 5:00 – 7:00 pm Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mcdonaldfunerals.com
