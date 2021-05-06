Stacy A. Hall, 56, Swayzee, passed away at 1:15 pm on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, as a result of injuries suffered in a car accident. She was born in Elwood on Tuesday, July 14, 1964, to Shirley Bunch. She was married to Brian Hall, the love of her life (per Brian, most of the time).
Stacy graduated from Madison-Grant High School and, for the past 32 years, owned and operated Chuckwagon Pizza in Swayzee. Since she was 10 years old, Stacy worked beside her mom and learned at an early age what it was like to have a good work ethic. The Chuckwagon crew, their kids, and countless other lives were impacted by Stacy’s life. She was a strong supporter of the Swayzee community and local businesses for many years. Most recently, she was recognized by the Swayzee Fire Department for her efforts in raising over $50,000 in support over an 18-year span. Stacy was a member of Swayzee Business Association. She was also Swayzee Days Committee Co-Chairman, as well as Chair/Co-Chairman of many Swayzee town and charity events.
