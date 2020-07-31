Stacie R. Harmeyer, 31, Marion, passed away at 11:29 am on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Monday, October 24, 1988, to Vicki (Rigdon) Camp and Steven Harmeyer.
Stacie graduated from Mississinewa High School and attended Aveda Fredric's Institute. She worked as an esthetician at Kathleen's Hair Design, as well as a CNA for 13 years with home healthcare agencies and nursing facilities. Stacie will be remembered as such a loving, caring, sweet girl who had a heart of gold. She was willing to do anything for anyone. One of her last acts of kindness was giving life to another individual by being a donor. Stacie loved the beaches, being outside, and always wanted to be around water. Her kids had her whole heart, and they were of utmost importance and priority in her life. She cherished the times she spent with her friends, family, and others, whether it was fishing with her son, going to dance recitals with her daughter, or having a night out with friends. She always had a heart for animals and had two dogs of her own, Cooper and Lily.
She is survived by her children, Destinee R. Harmeyer and Elijah A. Harmeyer, both of Marion; mother, Vicki L. (Rigdon) Camp of Marion; father, Steven R. (Lori) Harmeyer of Minster, OH; brothers, Scott R. (Amanda) Harmeyer of Avon, Seth R. Harmeyer of Minster, OH, and Matthew A. Harmeyer of Minster, OH; special cousin, Brittany K. McQueen; maternal grandfather, Robert D. Rigdon; paternal grandfather, Jack L. (Lois) Harmeyer; maternal grandmothers, Cheryl S. King and Marie E. Rigdon; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Betty L. (Bill) Davies.
The family will receive visitors from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
A service to celebrate Stacie's life will begin at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at the funeral home with Pastor Andrew Morrell officiating. Entombment will take place at Gardens of Memory in Marion.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
