Sonnie "Wayne" DeWayne Campbell, 58, Marion, passed away at 8:20 pm on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Monday, November 6, 1961, to Richard and Lovelle (Yeakle) Campbell.
He was a construction worker and enjoyed fishing, camping, and playing bingo. He loved being with family and passing on his wisdom to everyone.
