Sondra “Sonny” L. Jackson, 78, Huntington, passed away at 10:00 am on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Miller’s Merry Manor – East in Wabash. She was born in Marion on Wednesday, July 23, 1941, to Clarence and Marthena (Hueston) Davis. On February 14, 1977, she married Robert A. Jackson, and he preceded her in death on February 28, 2007.
She was a cook for many years at Peabody Retirement Home in North Manchester. She had also owned a bait store in Chicago many years ago. Sondra was a member of Freewill Baptist Church in Huntington.
Sondra enjoyed reading, watching old movies, and frequently watched the AMC and Hallmark channels. Music was always part of her life, and she especially listened to country music. She will be remembered for someone who was always full of life. Her greatest joy in life was her family, whom she deeply loved. She enjoyed being with them whenever she could and spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her two daughters, Cindy (Kevin Beeks) Bryant of Huntington and Tami Tolley of Marion; son, Greg (April) Tolley of Huntington; seven grandsons, Brandon (Kara) Bryant of Huntington, Austin Lamb of Marion, Tim Walker of Marion, Nick Walker of Marion, Roman Tolley of Huntington, Devin Beeks of Marion, and Cody Beeks of Knoxville, TN; three granddaughters, Aliyah Tolley of Huntington, Jacie Wilfong of Huntington, and Halie Wilfong of Huntington; three great-grandsons, Damion Bryant of Huntington, Jordon Bryant, and Nikoli Lamb; three great-granddaughters, Ava Beeks, Aria Beeks, and Madee May Walker; and five sisters, Kim Highly of Andrews, Mary Ellen Cooper of Huntington, Sandy Hoffman of Huntington, Della Davis of Huntington, and Andria Davis of Berne.
In addition to her husband of 30 years, she was preceded in death by her father, Clarence E. Stone; mother, Marthena (Edward) Davis; and sister, Karen Hall.
Private family services will be held with Pastor Dan Van Cise officiating. Burial will take place at LaFontaine I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Alzheimer’s Association, 50 E. 91st St., Ste. 100, Indianapolis, IN 46209-4830 and Cancer Services of Grant County, Tower Suites, 305 S. Norton Ave., Marion, IN 46952.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
