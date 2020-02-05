Sister Ruth Ellert, OLVM, 92, resident of Saint Anne at Victory Noll, died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Saint Anne at Victory Noll, Huntington, Indiana.
Vigil Service will be 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, visitation 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., at Archbishop Noll Memorial Chapel, 1900 W Park Drive, Huntington, IN.
Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, visitation 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Archbishop Noll Memorial Chapel.
Burial will be at Victory Noll Cemetery, Huntington, Indiana.
McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, IN is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.mcel haneyhartfuneralhome.com
