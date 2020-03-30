SISTER PAULA WELLNITZ, OLVM, 91, a resident of Saint Anne at Victory Noll, died, March 28, 2020.
Sister Paula was born in Elgin, IL on Dec. 1, 1928 to Paul Wellnitz and Catherine Brugger Wellnitz. Three brothers, Paul, Gregory and David Wellnitz, all precede her in death. Several nieces and nephews survive her along with her Victory Noll Sisters with whom she shared life and community for 71 years.
All services will be private with burial at Victory Noll cemetery.
McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, IN is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.mcelhaneyhartfuneralhome.com
