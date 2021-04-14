Sister Pat, Sister Mary Xavier before returning to her baptismal name, consecrated her life to Christ as a Sister of St. Joseph for more than 50 years. Dedicated to helping Kids and Families, Sister devoted her early days to school teacher, principal, pastoral assistant then on to Founder and Executive Director of Edelweiss House. She always helped others strive to be their best and to keep Families together in a strong Christian atmosphere.
Parents: Sylvester “Jimmy” and Julia Jones O’Bryan RIP, Brothers & Sisters: 9 Irish Brothers 4 Irish Sisters: Bert (Marlene RIP) O’Bryan, Jim RIP (MaryAnne Morrissey), Colleen (Robert RIP) Giles, Muriel (Joseph RIP) Spitznogle, Judy (Pat Kaufman RIP)-(Maurice) Nickles, Michael (Mary Ann) O’Bryan, Willie (Sarah) O’Bryan, Norman (Darlene) O’Bryan, Tim (Karen) O’Bryan, Bob (Kathy) O’Bryan, Karen “Sister’s Sister” O’Bryan, John (Kim) O’Bryan, Jerry (Jan) O’Bryan, 47 nephews and nieces and numerous greats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.