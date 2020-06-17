SISTER MARTHA SIJOTA, OLVM, 90, a resident of Saint Anne at Victory Noll, died June 14 at Saint Anne at Victory Noll.
Sister Martha was born in Gleneden Beach, Oregon on August 29, 1929, to John Sijota and Olga (Wzientek) Sijota.
Sister Martha entered the Congregation of Our Lady of Victory Missionary Sisters on September 6, 1956, and made first vows on August 5, 1959. Sister Martha returned to Huntington in 1992 to give service to Victory Noll.
Services will be private followed by burial at Victory Noll Cemetery, Huntington, IN.
McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences: www.mcelhaneyhartfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.