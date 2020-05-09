Sister Joseph Ann Kostka, OLVM, 93, a resident of Saint Anne at Victory Noll, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Saint Anne at Victory Noll, Huntington, Indiana.
Sister Joseph Ann was born in Arlington Heights, Illinois on Nov. 13, 1926, to Joseph Kostka and Vilma Ondrejka Kostka.
She entered the Congregation of Our Lady of Victory Missionary Sisters on Oct. 5, 1950, making first vows on Aug. 5, 1953.
All services will be private with burial at Victory Noll Cemetery.
McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, IN, is in charge of arrangements. On line condolences: www. mcelhaneyhartfuneralhome.com.
