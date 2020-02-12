Sister Francesca McGarry, OLVM, 94, a Victory Noll Sister, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Saint Anne Community Victory Noll, Huntington, Indiana.
A Vigil Service will be 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, with visitation 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., at Archbishop Noll Memorial Chapel, 1900 W Park Drive, Huntington, IN.
A Mass of Resurrection will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, with visitation 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Archbishop Noll Memorial Chapel.
Burial will be at Victory Noll Cemetery, Huntington, Indiana.
Arrangements by McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, IN. Online condolences: www.mcelhaney hartfuneralhome.com
